Overseas Pakistanis playing key role in country’s progress: Aftab Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Friday that his party would spare no effort to help resolve the issues being faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, he was addressing a gathering of QWP workers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to mark 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao. QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, QWP Overseas Wing Coordinator Haji Iqbal Wadud, QWP UAE chapter chairman Mohammad Saeed Khan Bamkhel and a large number of QWP workers were present on the occasion.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyred leader, Aftab Sherpao said that he had raised voice for the voiceless people. He recalled that Hayat Sherpao had entered politics to challenge the forces of the status quo. The QWP leader said that the overseas Pakistanis particularly the Pakhtuns were playing a key role in the development of Pakistan by sending remittances to the country. He said that the QWP believed in serving the people and there was no contradiction in its words and actions. Coming down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said that the rulers could not provide any relief to the people in the last 18-month rule. “The PTI has ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for over six years now, but it miserably failed to provide any relief to the people,” he said, adding that the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.