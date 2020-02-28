Rally held in Mansehra to celebrate anniversary of Indian fighter-jets downing

MANSEHRA: Jubilant youngsters here danced on a burning effigy of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they commemorated the first anniversary of Pakistan Army’s retaliation in which Indian fighter jets were shot down in Mansehra district on February 26 last year.

The enthusiastic young men taking part in the in the rally, which was taken out from Shinkiari Road, set fire to the effigy of Narendra Modi. “This is a great day in our history as we taught India a lesson by shooting down its two fighter jets and capturing one pilot. This is the lesson for India that Pakistani forces would always surprise them whenever Indians attempted any aggression,” Kamal Saleem Swati, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), told the rally held to thank Allah for enabling Pakistan to emerge victorious in the battle.

Holding the longest national flag and posters of Pakistan Air Force pilots who had knocked down Indian fighter jets, the rally’s participants marched on the city road and the suburbs and raised slogans in support of Pakistan’s armed forces. The participants distributed sweets and raised slogans against Modi and his armed forces. Similar rallies were also taken out in upper parts of Hazara division to mark the day.