PPP announces organising committees for merged districts

PESHAWAR: Following approval of the provincial cabinet, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial President Humayun Khan on Thursday announced the organising committees for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held with Humayun Khan in the chair. The meeting decided that the members of organising committees would visit merged areas and present three names for every office to the provincial president with the consultation of the local workers.

The provincial president directed the organising committees to complete the process and present a report within fortnight. Every divisional president has been appointed as coordinator. According to the notification, Dr Afsarul Mulk was nominated as coordinator for Bajaur district while Azam Afridi, Comrade Anwar Zeb, Bakht Baidar Khan, will be members of the committee.

Similarly, Liaqat Shabab has been appointed as coordinator and Azam Afridi, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, and Sartaj Khan will be members of the committee for the Khyber and Mohmand districts. For Orakzai and Kurram districts, Nadir Khattak will be coordinator and Syed Ayub Shah, Gohar Inqilabi will be the committee members. Former provincial minister Sher Azam Wazir will be coordinator for North Waziristan while Ahmad Karim Kundi, Shaukat Ali Khan and Farzand Ali Khan will be members. Likewise, Ahmad Karim Kundi will be coordinator for South Waziristan while Sher Azam Khan, Farzand Ali Khan Wazir and Shaukat Ali Khan will be members of the organising committee.