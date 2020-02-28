Pakistan engaged with Iran to deal with coronavirus spread: FO

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan suspended flights to and from Iran, the Foreign Office said that the government both at the federal and provincial levels was actively engaged with the government of Iran to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

Rail and road links with Iran have already been shut down at a time when it was confirmed that the first two cases of coronavirus patients in Pakistan had returned from pilgrimage to Iran.

After worries about Pakistanis stranded in China, the government has now turned to pay attention to Pakistanis living in Iran including those who are unable to return home.

“We fully support the efforts of Iranian authorities in managing the outbreak and we stand in solidarity with them. Our embassy and our two consulates in Iran are alert and monitoring the situation closely,” said the spokesperson at the Foreign Office.

They are also reaching out to Pakistani community members, the Pakistani Zaireen and students in Iran.

“Round the clock help-lines at the embassy and the consulates in Mashshad and Zahidan have been established to provide updates to our community on the outbreak of coronavirus, both for their awareness and for assistance. Specific guidelines containing precautionary measures, hotline numbers, email addresses of the designated focal points in the embassy and the consulates have been shared through social media with our community members in Iran,” she added.

As for return of Pakistani nationals from Iran, the government and all the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Health and the provincial governments are monitoring the situation to take all precautionary measures. “As you are aware that Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM on Health, went to Balochistan and Taftan border to evaluate the situation so that necessary assistance can be provided accordingly,” said the spokesperson.

The Foreign Office pointed out that the federal and the provincial governments are fully cognisant of the matter and will take necessary measures to control the spread of coronavirus. “It is an evolving situation and the best possible measures to control the spread of the virus will be taken by the government,” she said.

When asked now that coronavirus has been detected in Pakistan, when Pakistani students in China would be allowed to return. It appears that the government is not ready for this for the time being as the spokesperson responded, “With respect to Pakistani students in China, our embassy and consulates are fully engaged. A two-member team has been permanently deputed in Wuhan city to make sure that the daily needs of our students in terms of food and health are addressed and monitored in close coordination with the Chinese authorities.”

The Chinese government, she added, is taking extraordinary measures to stem the spread of coronavirus. “Their efforts have been appreciated by the whole world, including the WHO. I don’t see any situation where it affects our trade with China, which continues in a dynamic and robust manner,” pointed out the spokesperson. She also did not see any situation where it affects Pak-China trade is affected which continues in a dynamic and robust manner.

To several queries about the situation in New Delhi which now see deaths in double figures the spokesperson responded, “As far as current violence in India is concerned, what is happening in New Delhi is a continuation of a majoritarian mindset that propounds discriminatory policies towards minorities.”

She said this was a pattern seen in the last few years, especially in last few months. “It is increasingly happening in various parts of India. The oppression that the Kashmiri people have been suffering for decades, especially after 5th August 2019, has now found its way into the Indian capital. We believe what is happening in New Delhi now is a continuation of that pattern,” she added.

Pakistan is not alone to have grave concerns about the prevailing situation in New Delhi. “The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the OIC has regretted the loss of innocent lives and strongly condemned violence against Muslims in India by extremist Hindus.