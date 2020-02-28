Fawad announces date for Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced the date for holy month of Ramazan.

Taking to twitter Fawad wrote that the moon of Ramazan will be sighted in Pakistan on the evening of April 24, 2020 and the holy month is expected to begin from April 25, 2020.

He further said that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee predicted wrong dates of Zilqad and Rajab for which they would provide briefing to the parliamentary committee of religious affairs on March 05 2020. He stated that Eid and other Islamic festivities should be a symbol of unity rather division.