close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
S
Sabah
February 28, 2020

Fawad announces date for Ramazan

Top Story

S
Sabah
February 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced the date for holy month of Ramazan.

Taking to twitter Fawad wrote that the moon of Ramazan will be sighted in Pakistan on the evening of April 24, 2020 and the holy month is expected to begin from April 25, 2020.

He further said that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee predicted wrong dates of Zilqad and Rajab for which they would provide briefing to the parliamentary committee of religious affairs on March 05 2020. He stated that Eid and other Islamic festivities should be a symbol of unity rather division.

Latest News

More From Top Story