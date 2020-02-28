Pakistan will stand by Kashmiris at all costs

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Pakistan Air Force Mujahid Anwar Khan Thursday said the PAF living up to its legacy yet again made its mark through professional excellence and valour during Operation Swift Retort last year and indeed its prompt, measured and surprising response busted the aggressor’s arrogance.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held at the Air Headquarters here to commemorate the PAF’s resounding victory in “Operation Swift Retort”.

The air chief further assured the nation of the PAF preparedness to counter threats and said there will be no compromise on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Pakistan.

“Let there be no doubt that the PAF is and would remain reassuring fundamental of national defence,” he said.

He said the PAF had turned Indian Air Force’s pride into dust by shooting down its two intruding aircraft and arresting a pilot. He said Pakistan will continue to support the people of Kashmir come hell or high water.

He said prior to the aggression last year, the national leadership had made it amply clear that no misadventure against Pakistan would ever go unresponded.

“Today, I reiterate that commitment and caution to respond to aggressor was our compulsion, but measured and calibrated response was entirely our choice. Make no mistake; PAF when responds to irresponsible act, we may not always exercise restraint.”

Former air chiefs and a large number of PAF officials witnessed the ceremony.

Earlier, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour. Another important event of the ceremony was a spectacular fly past by two formations of PAF fighter aircraft including F-16, JF-17 and Mirage aircraft. The ceremony was rounded off with soulful performance by the young students of Fazaia School and College.

Besides an august ceremony at the Air Headquarters, a scintillating Air Show at Karachi and an Aviation Art Exhibition at Islamabad were also arranged to mark this historic event.

The icing on the cake was a breathtaking air show by Pakistan Air Force which was held at Sea View Karachi. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah attended the ceremony as guests, the PAF spokesman said.

Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command was also present.

After a fly past by PAF aircraft including F-16, JF-17, Mirage, MI-17 and Augusta-139 helicopters, JF-17 Thunder aircraft, flown by Wing Commander Mudassir Riaz, appeared on the horizon. The audience were left spell bound to see the spectacular maneuvers of this aircraft, rightfully called the Pride of the Nation.

Next to enter the venue was F-16 Fighting Falcon for solo aerobatics display. Wing Commander Zeeshan Ali Munawar, with his jaw dropping and mesmerizing aerobatic maneuvers enthralled the audience. At the twilight of this exciting spectacle, appeared on the venue in coloured smokes the PAF aerobatics team Sherdils in 9 ship formation of K-8 aircraft. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the breathtaking aerobatics of the daredevils. The spectacular air display concluded with their trademark bomb burst maneuver, leaving behind an awe stricken audience.

Later in the day, an Aviation Art Competition and Exhibition under the theme of “PAF Air Battles – Particularly Operation Swift Retort” was also held at Pakistan National Council of Arts, Islamabad.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar attended the ceremony.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion. Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) in his opening address highlighted the significance of organizing this event.

The budding artists from all over the country participated in various categories including painting, sketching, digital painting and photography. The first prize in the categories of Aviation Photography and Aviation Sketching was clinched by Awais Ahmed Lali. Amber Munir won the first prize in Aviation Painting, while Hamid Ali got first position in Digital Aviation Painting Category.

Besides the creations of the novice artists, the masterpieces of renowned aviation artist Group Captain (R) Masood Akhtar Hussaini, Aero models by Wing Commander (R) Mohammad Nadeem and the sketches of famous aviation artist & cartoonist Shujaat Ali have also been put on display in the three days exhibition which will be opened for general public on February 28 and 29.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Thursday expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness and tactical capabilities of Pakistan Navy to defend the country’s maritime borders.

He expressed these views while visiting the Pakistan Navy installations and open sea ships in Gwadar and Turbat during exercise SeaSpark 2020.

He said the Pakistan Navy had the ability to test enemy aggression and combat all kinds of threats to defend the country’s maritime borders.

Upon arrival at Gwadar, the naval chief was presented with a detailed overview of the navy’s operational activities and deployment of troops on the Makran Coast.

Admiral Abbasi met with the officers stationed on the ships and praised the readiness to tackle multi-faceted threats and surpass the enemy.