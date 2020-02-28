close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2020

DC suspends three employees

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amina Munir Thursday suspended three employees of the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue). The DC suspended driver Muhammad Saleem, cook Muhammad Riaz and clerk Muhammad Aslam on charges of inefficiency, misconduct and public complaints. Departmental proceeding will be initiated against the employees separately.

Latest News

More From Pakistan