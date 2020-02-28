DC suspends three employees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amina Munir Thursday suspended three employees of the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue). The DC suspended driver Muhammad Saleem, cook Muhammad Riaz and clerk Muhammad Aslam on charges of inefficiency, misconduct and public complaints. Departmental proceeding will be initiated against the employees separately.
