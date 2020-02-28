PAC member injured in attack by two bikers

FAISALABAD: Punjab Aman Committee (PAC) member and Khateeb Jamia Masjid Kutchery Bazaar Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni was injured in an attack by two motorcyclists on Wednesday night. Mufti M Zia was on way home from a religious gathering when the bikers opened fire on his car. As a result, he was seriously injured while the attackers managed to escape. The injured scholar was shifted to a hospital. On receiving information of the attack, the followers of Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni rushed to the hospital and prayed for his early recovery. They demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja also visited the hospital and inquired about the health of Mufti Zia Madni. He said that the culprits would soon be arrested as a police team had been deputed to immediately trace the culprits. He said that the police would take all possible measures for protection of Ulema.

BOY COMMITS SUICIDE: A boy committed and three others attempted suicide in different incidents here. Muzaffar Abbas of Chak 53/JB, Nishatabad, committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree over a domestic dispute. Meanwhile, Misbah Amir of Al-Noor Garden, Noman Aslam of Chak 224/RB and Zafar Sarwar of Lal Mills Chowk attempted suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over domestic disputes. They are under treatment in a hospital.

Vegetable market: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry visited the fruit and vegetable market on Jhang Road and reviewed the process of auction of different vegetables and fruits.

The deputy commissioner went to different sheds and stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruits. He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of the auction to discourage the price hike. He also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price hike would not be tolerated. He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control the prices of essential items. The CPO checked the security arrangements in the market and directed the policemen to do their duty vigilantly.

Three food points sealed: Food safety teams Thursday sealed three food points over poor cleanliness and adulteration in the division. According to official source, the teams imposed Rs 95,500 fine on owners of various food outlets over violations of health regulations. The teams sealed Asad Foods Production Unit, Al-Hafiz Chilli Store in Jhang, and Madina Flour Chakki in Toba Tek Singh and registered a case against its owner. The teams also seized expired items, 400 litre oil, species, colours and other items.