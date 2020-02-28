PM returns home after meeting Qatari emir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday returned home after completing his daylong visit of Qatar, which focused on strengthening of bilateral cooperation and exchange of views on regional developments. The prime minister met emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Diwan of Qatar. The visit was part of regular exchange of high-level visits between the two countries, a PM Office press release said. This is the second visit of the prime minister to Qatar after taking office. The Qatari emir had visited Pakistan in June 2019, which resulted in strengthening of bilateral collaboration in diverse areas. Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges. Earlier, the prime minister was received at the airport by Qatari Minister for Energy Saad Sheirda Al-Kaabi.