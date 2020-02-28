Woman, newborn son murdered over love marriage

MUZAFFARGARH: A woman and her 2-month old son were murdered by her brother and his accomplices over contracting a free-will marriage with a man in Muzaffargarh. According to Kot Adu DSP Ejaz Hussain Bukhari, Aimen Rajput had contracted marriage with Mukhtar Gurmani in a court after eloping with him. She gave birth to a baby boy in December 2019. The DSP said one of her brothers confessed to killing her and her son. Police claimed to have arrested all four brothers of her identified as Qayyum, Owais, Huraira and Aslam. According to eyewitnesses, she was killed at the behest of her father Abdul Karim and was abducted by her father and her brothers. Reportedly, her brother wanted to register a kidnapping case against her husband. The police said initial reports suggested that her son was strangled.