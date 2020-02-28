JTT conducting search operation daily to prevent any mishap

MULTAN: The joint task team (JTT) conducting search operations at various locations of the city especially at stadium routes and adjacent areas on daily basis to avoid any untoward incident.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, the joint task teams conducting search operations to prevent any untoward incident and to make society crime free. In this connection, the JTT conducted search operation in premises of Lohari Gate, Chehlyak, Mumtazabad on Wednesday night during which various areas, including Baghbaanpura, Justice Hameed Colony, Rasheedabad, Bahawalpur Bypass Colony and adjacent areas of Multan cricket stadium were targeted. The teams checked dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 49 people. CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has directed in-charge Joint Task Team (JTT) Inspector Rizwan Khan, to check every suspicious person and activity in the city. He also directed for comprehensive search operations during the event of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Anti-polio teams training: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak Thursday ordered to start training of anti-polio teams at tehsil level as pre-cautionary measure after surfacing a polio case in DG Khan district.

Presiding over a meeting, the DC said eradication of polio was included in their earnest obligations. He said the relevant staff’s training and implementing necessary action plan must be followed to succeed anti-polio drive across the district. The DC instructed the staff concerned to motivate parents who refused vaccinating their children.

He said such parents should be convinced over benefits of polio vaccination after doing away with their negative thinking. The DC ordered the formation of a team of experts for reviewing anti-polio samples on daily basis. He said Union Councils which were giving better results with regard to this, should not be held immune for checking further. Expressing satisfaction as no polio case was detected in district Multan, he said even then “we should become vigilant” to safe from the hazard. He said health department had constituted 2,281 teams to vaccinate children under five years age here with making appeal to citizens to cooperate with the administration to achieve desired target.