Man killed, wife injured as they attack each other with axes

FAISALABAD: A man was killed while his wife injured when they attacked each other over a domestic dispute at Chak 67/JB, Thikriwala.
Nasir Ahmad and his wife Sumera exchanged hot words with each other over a domestic dispute. In the meantime, both attacked each other with axes. As a result, Nasir was killed on the spot while his wife was seriously injured. The injured woman was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.
