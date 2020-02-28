close
Fri Feb 28, 2020

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2020

Man killed, wife injured as they attack each other with axes

FAISALABAD: A man was killed while his wife injured when they attacked each other over a domestic dispute at Chak 67/JB, Thikriwala.

Nasir Ahmad and his wife Sumera exchanged hot words with each other over a domestic dispute. In the meantime, both attacked each other with axes. As a result, Nasir was killed on the spot while his wife was seriously injured. The injured woman was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

