JF-17, F-16 jets enthrall Karachi people

KARACHI: The Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) JF-17 Thunder jets and F-16s enthralled Karachi people in an airshow to commemorate the first anniversary of 'Operation Swift Retort' which had resulted in the downing of two Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace. A large number of people turned up to Sea View to see the PAF in action, undeterred by the warm weather and news of the novel coronavirus having entered the city.