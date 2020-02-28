PSL-5: Cutting takes Gladiators atop

RAWALPINDI: In an impressive display of run-chase in front of near to capacity Pindi Stadium crowd Thursday, Quetta Gladiators thumped Islamabad United by five wickets to go on top of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) V points table. BCJ Cutting 17-ball 42 not out was enough to seal an emphatic win for Gladiators following high scoring match that entertained the crowd to the fullest.