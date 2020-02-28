PSL-5: Cutting takes Gladiators atop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: In an impressive display of run-chase in front of near to capacity Pindi Stadium crowd Thursday, Quetta Gladiators thumped Islamabad United by five wickets to go on top of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) V points table. BCJ Cutting 17-ball 42 not out was enough to seal an emphatic win for Gladiators following high scoring match that entertained the crowd to the fullest.
RAWALPINDI: In an impressive display of run-chase in front of near to capacity Pindi Stadium crowd Thursday, Quetta Gladiators thumped Islamabad United by five wickets to go on top of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) V points table. BCJ Cutting 17-ball 42 not out was enough to seal an emphatic win for Gladiators following high scoring match that entertained the crowd to the fullest.