Jirga resolves Jagirani and Lolai tribal feud

SUKKUR: The Jagirani and Lolai tribal feud was finally resolved by a jirga that fined both the parties Rs10.4 million as compensation for the lives of seven people lost in the violent clashes.

The Jirga, led by PPP MPA Mir Abid Ali Sundhrai, handed down the decision in the presence of elders of the feuding Jagirani and Lolai tribes. The PPP MPA fined Jagirani clan Rs7.4m for killing five Lolai tribesmen. The Jirga also fined Lolai tribe Rs3 million for killing two people belonging to the Jagirani tribe. In total, the Jirga fined the feuding tribes Rs10.4 million over the fight that had claimed lives of seven people following theft of cattle that triggered violent clashes. The Jirga also announced a further fine of Rs five million against any group that violates the decision.