German ambassador visits UoP campus

PESHAWAR: German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck has welcomed the suggestion of a symposium at the University of Peshawar on a French-German Reconciliation Model through German and French ambassadors dialogue.

The German ambassador also welcomed the Afghan peace process and hoped that democratic values, institutional build-up and women’s rights will take priority from the Taliban faction. The German ambassador was flanked by German Goethe Institute Director Stephan Winkler and press and cultural secretary Christine Rozenberger at the IPCS. IPCS Director,Prof Hussain Shaheed Soherwardy praised the ambassador for taking the train ride from Rawalpindi to Karachi for wider public understanding and diverse culture on the very onset of his term.