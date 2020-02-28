Norwegian Red Cross hands over ambulances to PRCS

PESHAWAR: The formal handing over ceremony of ambulances by Norwegian Red Cross to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Merged Areas Headquarters was held on Thursday at the Governor’s House.

Governor Shah Farman chaired the meeting. Present there were Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) National Headquarters, Ibrar-ul-Haq, Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan, Kjell Gunnar Eriksen, Head of Program Norwegian Red Cross Haakon Jacob Rothing, Regional Representative Asia Region NRC Johannes Victor Petrus Henricus Stienen, Country Program Manager NRC Elise Svarstad, Chairman PRCS Merged Areas Headquarter, Asif Khan, board members of Merged Areas HQ and officials of Health Directorate.

The governor said the PRCS should prepare a fact-based report on the ground realities in the tribal districts to let the global community know about the worst crisis in the region in last 40 years.

He said that newly merged districts suffered huge losses due to the conflict ‘imposed from the outside. Haakon Jacob Rothing in his speech said that their partnership with PRCS has continued for the last 10-years and hope to maintain it in future as well.

Ambassador of Norway, Kjell Gunnar Eriksen, applauded the 10-years partnership of PRCS and NorCross. He hoped the PRCS and NorCross will put focus on children and women related issues.

PRCS National Headquarters Chairman, Ibrar-ul-Haq, in his address thanked the NorCross for its commendable support and hoped the partnership will remain continue in future as well.