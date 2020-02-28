NUST alumna builds world’s first eco-friendly aircraft engine

Islamabad: Dr Sarah Qureshi, an alumna of the NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME), has made headlines with her breakthrough invention in Aerospace Engineering, by building the world’s first eco-friendly aircraft engine -- this engine will help reduce air pollution that is caused by the “contrail phenomenon” -- condensation trails from commercial aircraft engines, that have a major role in global warming.

Dr Sarah, who has the honour of being the first female Mechanical Engineering graduate of NUST (class of 2001), grew up under the mentorship of highly accomplished parents – her mother a PhD in Quantum Chemistry, and her father a renowned Physicist and Scientist. Her project, on which she has been working for the last two years, is now set to be officially launched in the latter half of 2020.

Dr Sarah has work experience of the Pakistan Automotive Industry, and is also a licensed private pilot. She has a Masters degree in Aerospace Dynamics, and a PhD in Aerospace Propulsion, both from Cranfield University, UK, where she mastered acrobatic flying (loop, spin, hammerhead, barrel roll etc.)

It is worth mentioning that Dr Sarah completed the major portion of her project in Pakistan, under the supervision and support of her father, who acted as an external supervisor for her invention that was granted 2 international patents.

During her PhD at Cranfield, she developed the entire engineering model for the project. Being the only female student of her Mechanical Engineering batch at NUST, and having accomplished what no one else in Aerospace Engineering has so far achieved, Dr Sarah sets a dazzling example for women in Pakistan and all over the world, to set high ambitions and pursue them against all odds. Dr Sarah is a living proof of the exceptional talent and dynamism that Pakistanis possess.