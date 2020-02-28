Moot highlights misuse of cyberspace

KARAK: Speakers at a workshop here on Thursday highlighted the risks of misuse of cyberspace, and called for an in-depth analysis from various perspectives to formulate the counter strategies. The ‘Awareness Workshop on Peace Building and Cyber Security Measures’ was organised by the Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, in collaboration with the district administration.

A large number of faculty members, students and cyber security experts participated in the two-day training event.The welcome address was delivered by Khushal Khan Khattak University VC Prof Dr Mirza Jan. Security Experts including Asfand Asaf delivered lectures on ‘Good Practices in Using Social Media Platforms’, ‘Types of Data and Importance of Personal Data’, ‘Data/Cyber Security Concerns’, ‘Internal and External Data Protection, ‘Caution about Terrorist Groups Hacking and Using Cyber Space for Radicalization’, ‘Safe Internet Browsing Methods in Professional/Personal Capacity’ and ‘Responsibilities of Parents, Teachers and Students’. The lectures were followed by a question-answer session, besides a brief introduction of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the Government of Pakistan.

NUML University Islamabad Assistant Professor Qaiser Bilal spoke on ‘Personal Resilience and Ways of Happy Life’, which included a discussion on developing better self-control and resilience, vulnerable factors against intolerance, causes of anger and violent behaviour, young people and violent extremism and understanding of processes of radicalizing and violent extremism.

Karak Deputy Commissioner Shahrukh Khan threw light on ‘Fifth Generation Warfare and the Challenges for Pakistan’ as well as role of youth in peace building.

In their speeches, other speakers threw light on the enemy tactics through which the youth, especially the women, were unknowingly and unintentionally becoming a part of the anti-Pakistan agenda under the fifth generation hybrid war imposed on the country to divide the nation through different means by creating confusion and chaos under the influence of a storm of narratives and different ideologies. They said hybrid conflict where focus is shifting to subversion on religious, sectarian, ethnic and social issues needs a comprehensive strategy to ensure that people, especially the youth and women, stay aware and steadfast against the propaganda onslaught launched through a soft offensive by using internet and the cyber space.

Different videos were also played on the occasion to raise awareness among the students and teachers about darker and inappropriate side of the internet and the need to adopt methods of safe internet browsing. Brochures on Paigham-e-Pakistan declaration were also distributed during the ceremony besides award of certificates among the participants.