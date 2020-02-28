close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
February 28, 2020

Australia warns virus pandemic now ‘upon us’

February 28, 2020

SYDNEY: Australia’s prime minister said the country considered the new coronavirus to be a pandemic on Thursday, going a step beyond the WHO as he extended a travel ban on visitors from China. Announcing a national emergency response plan to the contagion, Scott Morrison said he was considering "additional measures" for monitoring travellers arriving in the country. "We’re effectively operating now on the basis that there is one -- a pandemic," Morrison said.

