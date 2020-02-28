Police station inaugurated in Darra Adamkhel

KOHAT: After the merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the police officials inaugurated the first police station in Darra Adamkhel on Thursday. Commissioner Kohat Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Regional Police Officer Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and Brigadier Shahzad and other officials inaugurated the police station. Speaking on the occasion, the officials said that the people of Darra Adamkhel would easily get the driving licence, police clearance and character certificates and other documents at their doorstep instead of going to Kohat.