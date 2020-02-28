Afghan delegation set to meet Taliban in Doha

KABUL: An Afghan government delegation is going to Doha to make “initial contacts” with the Taliban, a senior official said Thursday, days before the signing of a historic deal in Qatar to withdraw US troops.

The accord would see thousands of US troops withdrawn from Afghanistan after more than 18 years, in return for various security commitments from the Taliban and a pledge to hold talks with the Kabul government. Representatives of the Kabul government will be conspicuously absent from Saturday’s signing ceremony, which as many as 30 nations are expected to attend.

But in the first sign of a potential opening towards intra-Afghan negotiations, National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said the government would send a six-person delegation to Doha to meet the insurgents following a request from “the Taliban and our international partners”. “It´s a group called (an) initial contact group”, he told AFP, adding that the delegation was “not a negotiating team and won´t be negotiating anything with the Taliban”. “This team isn´t participating (in) the signing ceremony on Saturday,” he added.

In the run-up to the event, the Taliban, US and Afghan forces agreed to a partial week-long truce that entered its sixth day on Thursday. While the truce does not amount to a full ceasefire, the number of Taliban attacks has fallen dramatically.

The situation remains fragile however, with the interior ministry reporting a policeman´s death due to a roadside bomb in northern Balkh province on Thursday. Another person was killed and ten others were wounded in an explosion in Kabul the same day. The Taliban, which has vowed not to attack urban areas as part of the truce, immediately denied responsibility.

Uncertainty looms ahead of deal signing: Washington and the Taliban are set to sign a deal Saturday to secure America´s exit from its longest war through gradually withdrawing troops and starting talks between Kabul and the insurgents. The agreement will likely be heralded as marking the start of a hopeful new era for Afghanistan, which has seen 40 years of conflict. But what happens next is anyone´s guess, with questions swirling around the Taliban´s intentions and Afghanistan once more in the grip of a political crisis threatening to plunge the impoverished country further into the abyss. The accord, to be signed in Doha, comes after more than a year of talks between the Taliban and the US that faltered repeatedly as violence raged. While the deal´s contents have not been publicly disclosed, it is expected to see the Pentagon begin pulling troops from Afghanistan, where between 12,000-13,000 are currently based.

The US has said an initial drawdown over the coming months would be to about 8,600 — similar to the troop level President Donald Trump inherited after his 2016 election win. Further reductions depend on how well the Taliban honour pledges to start talks with the government of President Ashraf Ghani — who until now they have dismissed as a US-backed puppet — and seek a comprehensive “intra-Afghan” ceasefire and peace deal. The insurgents are also supposed to guarantee Afghanistan is never again used by jihadist groups such as Al-Qaeda and Islamic State to plot foreign attacks — a concept even some of Trump´s closest advisors remain deeply sceptical of. Saturday´s signing comes after a week-long, partial truce that has mostly held across Afghanistan aimed at building confidence between the warring parties and showing the Taliban can control their forces.

While isolated attacks have continued in rural areas, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the truce period was “working”. “We´re on the cusp of an enormous, enormous political opportunity,” he said. More than 100,000 Afghan civilians have been killed or injured over the past decade, according to the United Nations, and the conflict has cost the US taxpayer more than $1 trillion in military and rebuilding costs since the US-led invasion of 2001.