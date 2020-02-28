US sanctions waiver to ease humanitarian aid to Iran

WASHINGTON: The US granted a license to allow for certain humanitarian trade transactions with Iran’s sanctioned central bank, a move it said was in step with the formalization of a Swiss humanitarian aid channel. The newly created channel, which the U.S. Treasury Dept said became fully operational on Thursday as it granted the license, would allow for companies to send food, medicine and other critical supplies to Iran. Last week, US Special Rep for Iran Brian Hook said there was a lot of interest from food and drug companies in this regard.