Special buses for Zalmi fans

RAWALPINDI: The administration of Peshawar Zalmi franchise has arranged five special buses that will carry Zalmi fans from Peshawar to Rawalpindi for every match the team plays here at Pindi Stadium during the Pakistan Super League.

A spokesman of Zalmi said that special arrangements have been made for ardent lovers of the game residing in and around Peshawar to watch the live action.

This all, however, is not free as every fan will have to pay Rs2,000 and in return he would get return ticket of Daewoo bus, McDonalds meal, VIP match ticket, official Zalmi shirt and a chance to meet their heroes before or after the match the franchise team will play. “We are offering a special package for all Zalmi matches. And there is no room in five busses that will take the fans from Peshawar to Pindi and back on Friday for match against Lahore Qalandars. The crowd’s response from the province is overwhelming so far,” the spokesman said.

It has been almost 14 years now that an international match was played in Peshawar. Pakistan played against India in One-Day International in 2006 that happened to be the last international Arbab Niaz Stadium had organised. “We want our supporters and fans to be part of the show. Till the time Peshawar hosts PSL matches we would try to bring fans to Pindi Stadium for live action. Hopefully Arbab Niaz Stadium will be ready by the time sixth edition starts in a year time,” Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi said.