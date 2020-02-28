PBM, PIMS ink accord for speedy disposal of medical cases

Islamabad : The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Thursday inked an agreement under which PBM beneficiaries will receive a comprehensive solution for speedy disposal of their medical cases through e-processing and digitalization.

The agreement was signed by PBM’s Medical Director Dr. Javed Iqbal and the Executive Director of PIMS Dr. Ansar Maxood in the presence of PBM’s Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi and MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Buppi said, digital transformation and e-governance is being introduced within the organization to accelerate PBM’s services. He said, the adoption of technological innovations will improve our ability to respond to applicants in an efficient manner while meeting the challenge of handling an ever-increasing number of applicants.

Buppi further explained that automation will help facilitate poor beneficiaries across the country and will make the process easier, transparent, reliable and user-friendly.