HMC to setup steel melting mill

KARACHI: Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) Taxila has planned to establish a steel melting and re-rolling mill of 90,000 tons/annum capacity, a document said.

The planned unit would convert steel billets into construction grade deformed bars utilising available facilities of HMC Taxila. HMC intends to undertake installation of medium frequency induction furnace in addition to refurbishment of existing continuous casting plant (CCP) line and setting up of bar rolling mill to convert billets of CCP into steel rolled products, the document noted.

HMC is a leading engineering goods manufacturing enterprise in Pakistan. Being the largest and most extensive fabrication and machining facility equipped with state of the art technology, it provides manufacturing services both on its own or customers design.