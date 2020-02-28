Gold down Rs300/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs300 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices dropped to Rs94,450 per tola. Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold moved down by Rs257 to Rs80,976. In the international market, rates dropped $3 to $1,645 per ounce. However, prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola as compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market, local jewellers said.
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs300 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices dropped to Rs94,450 per tola. Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold moved down by Rs257 to Rs80,976. In the international market, rates dropped $3 to $1,645 per ounce. However, prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola as compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market, local jewellers said.