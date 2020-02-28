National Netball rolls into action

ISLAMABAD: Eight matches were decided on the opening day of the 19th National Men’s and Women’s Netball Championship that got under way at Hamidi Hall Islamabad Thursday.

In the men’s event, Army beat KP 55-6,Wapda got better of FATA 48-12, Navy edged out Balochistan 2-0 while Sindh beat AJK 42-10 goals.

In women’s championship, Army beat AJK 32-0, Sindh defeated FATA 40-0, Wapda overwhelmed LUMS 43-0 and Elite got better of KP 6-2 goals.

Federal Secretary Information Technology Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.