Evans beats Rublev to reach semis

DUBAI: Britain’s Dan Evans upset sixth seed Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (11/9) on Thursday to reach the fourth ATP semi-final of his career with victory at the Dubai Championships.

World number 37 Evans said the thought of playing another set after more than two hours was just too much to consider and worked hard to wrap up victory in straight sets. The 29-year-old, whose previous last four appearances came in Zagreb in 2014, Sydney in 2017 and Delray Beach a year ago, needed nearly two and a quarter hours to advance.

He now awaits a Friday opponent as second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Jan-Lennard Struff. Evans faced constant pressure from the Russian who started this season with an 11-match win streak, lifting back-to-back trophies in Doha and Adelaide. Evans needed to battle to earn the opening set, finally taking it after a final game in which he saved five break points before winning on his third set point.