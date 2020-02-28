Lindberg makes history

WELLINGTON: Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg struggled in difficult conditions Thursday when she became the first woman golfer to compete at the New Zealand Open as Korean teenager Kim Joo-hyung stormed to the early lead.

Lindberg, who won her first major at the 2018 ANA Inspiration, shot a nine-over par 80 in strong winds in the Asian Tour events at the Millbrook Resort course in Queenstown and finished the first round in a two-way tie for 152nd in the 156-player field.But the 33-year-old was on track to meet her tournament goal to "beat just one man", ending the day ahead of three, including Australian veteran Brett Rumford.