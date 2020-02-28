T20 WC: Pak women take on England today

LAHORE: After a stunning all-round performance against reigning champions West Indies, Pakistan women are confident of another strong display in their second ICC Women’s T20 World Cup clash against England on Friday. Pakistan drawn in Group B started their campaign in style by defeating West Indies by eight wickets in a refreshingly dominant performance with both bat and ball on Wednesday.

England are expected to provide a stiffer challenge to Pakistan especially after their recent success against the women in green. But the result against the West Indies has given Pakistan side the self-belief and confidence that they can come up trumps against England too. If Pakistan can replicate the performance against West Indies, England would find it hard to beat the women in green.

Pakistan squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah.