Zalmi’s special buses for fans

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi has arranged five special buses that will carry Peshawar fans from the KP Capital to Rawalpindi for every match the team plays at the Pindi Stadium during the PSL-5.

A spokesman of the Zalmi confirmed that special arrangements have been made for the ardent lovers of the game who resides in and around Peshawar to watch the live action. “We want our supporters and fans to be part of the show. Till the time Peshawar hosts PSL

matches we would try to bring fans to the Pindi Stadium for live action. Hopefully Arbab Niaz Stadium will be ready by the time sixth edition starts in a year time,” Zalmi owner Javed Afridi said.