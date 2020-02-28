Pak-India arm-wrestling fight in Dubai

LAHORE: The third Arm-wrestling Takra (fight) between Pakistan and India will take place in Dubai in October this year.

Giving details of the tournament, Pakistan Arm Wrestling Federation secretary Qaiser Khan said that they are ready to host Asian Leisure Wrestling Championships and also said that Pakistan team will visit Kazakhstan in April.

Faisal Khan, Imran Qureshi, Sheikh Zaheer Babar and Imran Butt were also present on the occasion. Qaisar said that the fifth National Arm Wrestling Championship, organized by Pakistan Wrestling Federation, will be held in Lahore from April 9 to 11. The Championship will feature 40 categories in the gents, ladies, youth and junior. He said that the situation in Pakistan has improved due to which Pakistan will bid in Asian Congress to host the Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in 2021-22, while this year the arm wrestling between Pakistan and India will be held.