Italian golfers reinstated in Oman Open after virus scare

MILAN: Italian golfers Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli have been given the all clear to compete in Thursday’s Oman Open after being placed in quarantine in Muscat over coronavirus fears.

Gagli had suffered flu-like symptoms and as Molinari, the older brother of former British Open winner Francesco, was his roommate both were forced to withdraw from the tournament and placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Molinari, 39, comes from Turin in the north of Italy while 34-year-old Gagli hails from Florence in Tuscany, where there have also been cases. Gagli told Italian newspaper La Nazione on Wednesday he had been told he would have to remain isolated for at least a week.

Italy, which has reported 12 deaths and 400 confirmed cases in Europe’s worst outbreak of the virus, has attempted to lockdown the epicentre in the north to contain its spread.

On Thursday, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) announced their European Forum 2020 scheduled to take place in Assisi, central Italy on February 29 has been cancelled.

A Six Nations rugby match between Italy and Ireland in Dublin on March 7 has been called off, and the alpine skiing World Cup Finals -- due to take place in Italy next month -- will be held without any fans on the slopes.