One dead in Israeli drone strike in southern Syria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: A Syrian linked to the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah was killed in a cross-border Israeli drone strike Thursday that targeted his car in a village near the annexed Golan Heights, a war monitor said. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that the man was killed in Haidar village in Quneitra province of southern Syria. An informed source named the man as Imad Tawil, while Syria´s official news agency SANA said he was a civilian resident of Haidar.
BEIRUT: A Syrian linked to the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah was killed in a cross-border Israeli drone strike Thursday that targeted his car in a village near the annexed Golan Heights, a war monitor said. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that the man was killed in Haidar village in Quneitra province of southern Syria. An informed source named the man as Imad Tawil, while Syria´s official news agency SANA said he was a civilian resident of Haidar.