One dead in Israeli drone strike in southern Syria

BEIRUT: A Syrian linked to the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah was killed in a cross-border Israeli drone strike Thursday that targeted his car in a village near the annexed Golan Heights, a war monitor said. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that the man was killed in Haidar village in Quneitra province of southern Syria. An informed source named the man as Imad Tawil, while Syria´s official news agency SANA said he was a civilian resident of Haidar.