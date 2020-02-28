Australia thrash South Africa in T20 series decider

CAPE TOWN: David Warner and Aaron Finch launched a brutal assault on the South African bowlers to set up a comprehensive 97-run Australian victory in the series-deciding third Twenty20 international at Newlands on Wednesday.

In a near-repeat of Australia’s record 107-run win in the first match of the series in Johannesburg, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock’s decision to bowl first backfired spectacularly.

Led by opening batsmen Warner (57) and captain Finch (55), Australia piled up 193 for five — three fewer than they made in Johannesburg. They then bowled out South Africa for 96, just seven more than the host country’s record low in Johannesburg.

As in Johannesburg, left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc bowled De Kock, South Africa’s star batsman, in the first over of the home team’s reply.

He followed up by dismissing former captain Faf du Plessis in the third over and was named man-of-the-match after taking three for 23. Finch was named man of the series for his aggressive batting and astute captaincy.

“The guys have bought into the roles they have been asked to play,” he said. South Africa were never in the game after Warner and Finch thrashed 120 for the first wicket off 74 balls.

Apart from some powerful hitting by both players, they forced the South Africans into fielding errors with their aggressive running between wickets.

“It’s something we pride ourselves on,” said Finch. “It’s quite disappointing the way we lost,” said De Kock. “We have to keep our heads up and keep looking forward.”

The six-over powerplay showed the gulf between the teams. Finch and Warner scored 75 without loss in their powerplay while South Africa were already far behind the required rate at 50 for two after six overs.

It then got worse for South Africa as spinner Ashton Agar (three for 16) and Adam Zampa (two for 10) worked their way through the middle order with no South African able to score more than opener Rassie van der Dussen’s 24.

Earlier, a no-ball which reprieved former captain Steve Smith proved expensive. Smith was bowled by Kagiso Rabada at the start of the 19th over but replays showed Rabada had over-stepped. Smith took advantage by hitting 20 runs off the last over bowled by Anrich Nortje, including two sixes, to finish on 30 not out.

South Africa won toss

Australia

D Warner c Miller b Nortje 57

A Finch lbw b Shamsi 55

M Wade c De Kock b Ngidi 10

M Marsh c Shamsi b Pretorius 19

S Smith not out 30

A Carey b Rabada 7

A Agar not out 1

Extras (lb5, nb1, w8) 14

Total (5 wkts, 20 overs) 193

Did not bat: P. Cummins, M. Starc, K. Richardson, A. Zampa

Fall: 1-120, 2-123 , 3-146 , 4-155 , 5-171

Bowling: Rabada 4-0-42-1 , Nortje 4-0-46-1, Ngidi 4-0-33-1 , Pretorius 4-0-42-1 , Shamsi 4-0-25-1

South Africa

Q de Kock b Starc 5

H van der Dussen c Zampa b Agar 24

F du Plessis c Zampa b Starc 5

H Klaasen b Zampa 22

D Miller c Finch b Cummins 15

P van Biljon b Zampa 1

D Pretorius lbw b Marsh 11

K Rabada lbw b Starc 5

A Nortje lbw b Agar 2

L Ngidi b Agar 0

T. Shamsi not out 2

Extras (w4) 4

Total (all out 15.3 overs) 96

Fall:1-6 , 2-23 , 3-57 , 4-59 , 5-65 , 6-87 , 7-87 , 8-90 , 9-90 , 10-96

Bowling: Starc 2.3-0-23-3, Cummins 3-0-27-1 , Richardson 2-0-17-0, Agar 4-0-16-3, Zampa 3-0-10-2, Marsh 1-0-3-1

Result: Australia won by 97 runs

Man of the Match: Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Series: Australia won the three-match series 2-1

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Bongani Jele (South Africa). TV umpire: Allahudien Palekar (South Africa). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)