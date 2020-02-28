PPL supports SIUT, Kidney Centre

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has donated Rs10 million to Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) and Rs5 million to The Kidney Centre (TKC) for provision of quality healthcare to deserving populations as part of its long-term and diverse corporate social responsibility programme.

PPL MD and CEO Moin Raza Khan presented the cheque to Professor and Director SIUT Dr Syed Adibul Hasan Rizvi at SIUT’s main premises on Wednesday.