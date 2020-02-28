close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
February 28, 2020

State Bank’s reserves rise to $12.591bln

Business

February 28, 2020

KARACHI: The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $87 million to $12.591 billion in the week ended February 21, the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Thursday. The reserves stood at $12.504 during the previous week.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18.742 billion, compared with $18.747 billion a week earlier. Foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks, however, fell to $6.151 billion from $6.242 billion last week.

