State Bank’s reserves rise to $12.591bln

KARACHI: The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $87 million to $12.591 billion in the week ended February 21, the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Thursday. The reserves stood at $12.504 during the previous week.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18.742 billion, compared with $18.747 billion a week earlier. Foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks, however, fell to $6.151 billion from $6.242 billion last week.
