Govt urged to provide facilities to farmers

PESHAWAR: The chief of the Jan Dost Welfare Trust and a social worker, Arbab Usman Khan, has expressed concern over the growing price hike, unemployment and poverty and held the rulers responsible for all this.

Speaking at a function arranged for the youths here on Wednesday, he said instead of honouring commitments about jobs to 10 million people, the rulers have deprived one million of livelihood during the last one year. He feared the government policies may render another 1.2 million people jobless during this year. Arbab Usman criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for extending the age limit for government service from 60 years to 63 years, saying that would increase unemployment and problems of the people. He said 75 percent people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa depended on agriculture and the government could bring about a revolution by promoting this sector.