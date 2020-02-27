Palestinian property vandalised

YASUF, Palestinian Territories: Israeli police said they were investigating Wednesday after vandals damaged cars and daubed racist graffiti in a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, in a suspected “price tag” attack. Tyres were slashed of more than a dozen cars and graffiti in Hebrew was daubed on walls in Yasuf, near the town of Nablus.

Among the slogans was the phrase “there will be a war over Judea and Samaria”, the Israeli name for the West Bank. Khaled Abeya, head of the village council, told AFP the perpetrators had entered the area before dawn. “They slashed 14 cars and wrote a number of very serious slogans,” he told AFP.