Maldives gets Amal Clooney to fight for Rohingya at UN court

COLOMBO: The luxury tourist destination of the Maldives has hired prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney to represent it at the UN´s highest court in seeking justice for Myanmar´s persecuted Rohingya Muslims. The Maldivian government said Wednesday it will formally join the mainly Muslim African state of The Gambia in challenging Myanmar´s 2017 military crackdown that sent around 740,000 Rohingya fleeing into neighbouring Bangladesh. In a unanimous ruling last month, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Buddhist-majority Myanmar to implement emergency measures to prevent the genocide of Rohingya — pending a full case that could take years. Clooney successfully represented former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed and secured a UN decision that his 2015 jailing for 13 years was illegal.