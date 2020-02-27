Egypt to bury Mubarak with military honours

CAIRO: Egypt was to hold a military funeral Wednesday for former president Hosni Mubarak, whose three decades of strong-arm rule ended in the Arab Spring protests of 2011. The government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared three days of mourning for Mubarak, who died aged 91 in a Cairo military hospital on Tuesday after years spent in relative seclusion.

“Mubarak in God’s hands,” read the front-page headline of state newspaper Al Ahram, with a black stripe cutting across a photograph of the veteran ruler often dubbed a modern-day “pharaoh”. Generals and soldiers congregated at Cairo’s Mosheer Tantawi mosque, where cannons stood ready for a 21-gun salute to bid farewell to the former air force commander. A military helicopter transported his body to the mosque, where his sons Alaa and Gamal, recently acquitted of corruption charges, were among the mourners. The funeral was to focus not on Mubarak’s political legacy but his military life. The Soviet-trained fighter pilot with a life-long love for aviator sunglasses commanded Egypt’s air force during the 1973 war with Israel. As Mubarak went on to lead the North African country, he relied heavily on the armed forces and security services to ensure stability and security, while maintaining close ties with Western powers that delivered billions in military aid.