Afghan president to be sworn in next month

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will delay his inauguration until March 9, his office said Wednesday, after Washington warned Kabul against allowing an election spat to derail a historic deal to withdraw American troops. The war-torn country went to the polls last September but Ghani was only declared victorious last week.

The announcement he had won a second term was immediately rejected by rival Abdullah Abdullah, who has vowed to form his own parallel government. Their bickering has cast a shadow over efforts to forge an agreement between the US and the Taliban that could ultimately see the end of America´s longest war and launch Afghanistan into an uncertain future.

That accord, due to be signed in Doha on Saturday, would see thousands of US troops withdrawn from Afghanistan after more than 18 years, in return for various security commitments from the Taliban and a pledge to hold talks with Ghani´s government in the capital Kabul.