Aussie cricketer Maryam reaches Lahore for training

LAHORE: Kuwait-born Australian woman cricketer Maryam reached Lahore to train and develop her skills in the sport. Maryam received training at Pak Lines International Cricket Academy where she took training with young boys of the Academy.

Talking to media, she said: “It was very nice experience coming to Pakistan and also nice to be in Lahore.” She also played a match against the Kinnaird College Women's Team in Lahore. She said the perception in the world is quite opposite of what she has seen here. “What I heard about Pakistan was quite different,” she said.

Expressing her feeling about Pakistan, she said people in Pakistan are very hospitable and loving. “Pakistan and Lahore have very loving people,” she observed. “It was a great pleasure to train at Pak Lines Academy. Pakistan is a safe country for sports, world should come here,” she said and added that she was very much impressed with the cricketing abilities of Pakistani women cricketers. They have shown great improvement over the last couple of years.”