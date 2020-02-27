Du Plessis out of SA ODI squad

JOHANNESBURG: Former captain Faf du Plessis will not play for South Africa in a three-match one-day international series against Australia but remains part of the country’s future plans, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday.

Du Plessis, who stepped down from the captaincy in all forms of the game earlier this month, is being rested along with recent regular players in Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius, according to a CSA statement.

The first match in the series will be in Paarl on Saturday, following the conclusion of a Twenty20 series in Cape Town on Wednesday.Test left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been rewarded for good form in a domestic one-day tournament with his first one-day international call-up since 2018.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreynne (wkt).

Fixtures: February 29, Paarl

March 4, Bloemfontein

March 7, Potchefstroom.