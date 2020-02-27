PRU conducts medical courses

LAHORE: Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) conducts Level 1 Fair & Level 2 ICIR Medical Courses here in Superior University Raiwind Road.

Course conducted by World Rugby Medical Educator Dr. Namith Sankalpana who came from Sri Lanka for specially delivering the course. PRU President Ch. Arif Saeed addressing the gathering said that it is a great effort of the union that medical courses are being conducted here. This is very basic and need of a union because both our boys and girls teams and clubs played rugby throughout year and these courses will help local doctors enough to handle rugby injuries during the games.

From PRU Dr. Mohsin Aziz, who is also a world Rugby Educator, assisted in the courses. Arif Saeed thanked Dr. Namith Sankalpana for taking time out to visit Lahore. Arif also thanked Asia rugby and World rugby for their continuous support for coaching, training and education of Pakistan rugby officials.

Participants of medical courses included Hafiz Sheraz, Hafiz Ehtsham, M Bin Zia, Talha Usman, Zuhab Gohar, Muzammil Gill, Tayyaba Amjad, Mahnoor Asif while Dr. Mohsin Aziz (World Rugby Educator) is assisting him in delivering the course.