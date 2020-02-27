National Netball begins today

LAHORE: National Netball Championship will get under way here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan sports Complex from Thursday.

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) on Wednesday announced selection, rules and technical committee for the event. PNF President Mudassar Razak Arain informed that M Mushrraf Khan would be head the Selection Committee while Malik Sameen Khan would chair the Rules and Technical Committee.

The Selection comprises M Mushrraf Khan (Chairman) and other members, Ms. Shazia Yousaf, Anwar Ahmed Ansari, Syed Gohar Raza, Yasir Javed and Khalid Pervaiz Chouhan.

Rules and Technical Committee includes Malik Sameen Khan (Chairman) and other members Syed Toqeer Ahmed (Balochistan), M Mushrraf Khan (Pakistan Wapda), Shazia Yousaf (Empire), Nisar Ahmed (Gilgit), Syed Gohar Raza (Secretary PNF), Rana Tanveer Ahmed (Islamabad) and Ajaz ul Haque (Sindh).

He said Pakistan team would participate in the World Netball Cup-2020 at Perth, Australia in October this year.