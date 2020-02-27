Chappell keen to witness PSL matches

LAHORE: Australia’s legendary cricketer Greg Stephen Chappell is coming to Pakistan to witness the ongoing fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a video message, Chappell confirmed that he will be arriving in Pakistan soon and will watch some PSL 5 games in the country. “It is highly exciting for me that international cricket has revived in Pakistan. I will be visiting the cricket-loving nation and watch some matches of PSL 5,” he said.

Furthermore, Chappell is looking forward to meeting Pakistan’s former cricketer and current Prime Minister Imran Khan, other former cricketers in the country. “I would like to meet PM Khan who was once a great cricketer and now leading his country. He is a good friend of mine and also I will be meeting some of my old friends and former Pakistani cricketers during my visit,” he concluded.