England cruise to 98-run victory

CANBERRA: Skipper Heather Knight smashed the first century of the women’s Twenty20 World Cup Wednesday as England emphatically got their campaign back on track with a crushing 98-run win over minnows Thailand.

The 2009 champions had looked vulnerable as they crashed to a six-wicket defeat against South Africa in their opening Group B game on Sunday, following a shock 10-wicket hammering by Sri Lanka in their final warm-up last week.

With only the top two from each of the two five-team groups qualifying for the knockout phase, defeat in Canberra would have left their tournament in tatters.

But Knight hit an unbeaten 108 in a tournament-best 169-run partnership with Natalie Sciver (not out 59) to secure the vital win. England’s 176 for two was also the highest score by any team so far.

In the later match, Pakistan won their opening clash, beating 2016 champions the West Indies by eight wickets to leave Group B wide open with four teams on two points each. England play Pakistan next on Friday, while South Africa face Thailand. Debutants Thailand, who came through qualifying, have now lost both of their games after an opening seven-wicket defeat to the West Indies.

It couldn’t have started better with Amy Jones stumped off the second ball of the day, and when Danielle Wyatt went without scoring the three-time finalists England were reeling at seven for two.