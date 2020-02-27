CDA chairman’s continuous absence from meeting irks NA body

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker National Assembly (NA) Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday took a serious note of continuous absence of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed from the meeting of the National Assembly House and Library meeting and adjourned its meeting in protest.

The Committee was of the unanimous view that consecutive absence of CDA chairman from the meeting of the Committee was a breach of privilege of the Committee and the Parliament at large. Therefore, the Committee unanimously resolved to adjourn the meeting in protest. Deputy Speaker National Assembly said the members came to attend the meetings of the standing committee from their constituencies but the CDA chairman was showing his non-serious attitude towards the parliamentary body with his consecutive absence from the committee meetings. Expressing his annoyance on his continues absence from the meetings of the National Assembly House and Library Committee, Deputy Speaker also summoned CDA chairman Amir Ali Ahmed today (Thursday) at the Parliament House. The meeting was attended by MNAs; Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Munawara Bibi Baloch, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, MS. Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Ms. Nasiba Channa, Ms. Wajiha Akram.